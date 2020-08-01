Judith Liegeois

Judith LiegeoisMilwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, July 30, 2020. Age 77 years. Beloved wife of John Liegeois. Loving mother of Bart J. (Susan) Liegeois and Shelly (Tom) Sanfelippo. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan Liegeois (Angie). Dear sister of William (the late Linda) Vincent, the late Joanne (the late Harold) Martin, Beverly (the late Arnold) Vogel, Lee (Joni) Vincent and Rick (Sandy) Vincent. Sister-in-law of Theresa (Jim) Sargent, Rick (Janice) and Phillip Liegeois. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Due to Covid19, services will be held at a later date. Interment Spalding Township Cemetery. Judith worked in the Deli at Sentry Foods in Greendale. She enjoyed crafts, line dancing, festivals, spending time with her nieces and nephews and watching Coco. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation appreciated.