Judith LienWest Allis - Judith R. Lien (nee Riemer) of West Allis, WI passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Judith was born on May 30, 1943 in Milwaukee WI to Edward and Frances E. Riemer (nee Morenus). She was raised in West Allis and attended school at St. Paul's Lutheran Elem. and Nathan Hale High. Judy married Dennis C. Lien on February 9, 1963 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Survivors include her husband, Dennis; three children: Allison Wegner, Clint Lien and Matthew Lien; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara (Eugene) Joiner. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother-in-law, Wayne Lien. A Memorial Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for her birthday, May 30, 2021.