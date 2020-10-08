1/1
Judith Lien
1943 - 2020
Judith Lien

West Allis - Judith R. Lien (nee Riemer) of West Allis, WI passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Judith was born on May 30, 1943 in Milwaukee WI to Edward and Frances E. Riemer (nee Morenus). She was raised in West Allis and attended school at St. Paul's Lutheran Elem. and Nathan Hale High. Judy married Dennis C. Lien on February 9, 1963 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Survivors include her husband, Dennis; three children: Allison Wegner, Clint Lien and Matthew Lien; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara (Eugene) Joiner. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother-in-law, Wayne Lien. A Memorial Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for her birthday, May 30, 2021.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
