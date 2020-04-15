Services
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Resources
Judith M. Instenes

Racine - Judith M. Instenes, 83, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1105 N. Waverly Place, Milwaukee, 53202, or Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, 53404. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403, 262-552-9000. www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
