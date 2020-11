Judith M. "Judi" JacksonMilwaukee - Age 53. Passed away on November 15th. Wonderful daughter of (the late) Thomas and JoAnne Jackson. Loving sister of Jaclyn, Michael, and Thomas. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Judi loved the Brewers, Cowboys, and the Admirals. She worked for the Brady Corporation for 20 years. She was a member of the Potawatomi Nation. She will be missed dearly.