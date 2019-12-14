|
|
Judith M. Jones
(nee Kopling) formerly of Sussex, age 76 years. Died peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 after battling Parkinson's disease. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bobby Rabbit" Jones. Loving mother of Diana (Patrick) Zawada and David Jones. Adored grandma of Briana and Alyssa Zawada. Dear sister of Frank (Rosie) Kopling and Karen (Reed) Brown. Special friend of Judy, Faith and Bob. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, Dec. 19 at the funeral home from 4-7 PM and on Friday, Dec. 20 at Peace Lutheran Church W240 N6145 Maple Rd., Sussex from 9 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10 AM. Entombment to follow at Valhalla Memorial Park, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Lutheran Church in Sussex appreciated.
Judy was an avid bowler and sports fan. A longtime choir member at Peace Lutheran and a self-proclaimed borderline genius.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019