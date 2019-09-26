|
|
Atty. Judith M. Paulick
Milwaukee - Passed away September 23, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and late Helen Paulick. Loving sister of Kathy (Bob) Krause. Dear aunt of Laurie Smerkonich and Tammy Paul. Great aunt of Bryanna and Brandon Smerkonich and Annie and Shawn Paul. Great-great aunt of Allanah and Kylin Gilley. She will also be deeply missed by many family and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church 1755 N. Calhoun Rd. Visitation Saturday 9:30 am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to School Sisters of Notre Dame 13105 Watertown Plank Rd. Elm Grove,WI 53122.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019