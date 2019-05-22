|
|
Thom, Judith M. Born to Eternal Life on Monday, May 20, 2019. Age 71 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter Thom. Loving mom of Ryan (Jennifer) and Kevin (Geetika). Cherished grammie of Owen and Lila; Keshav. Judy is also survived by many dear cousins, family members and treasured friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Rosary service at 7 PM. Visitation also Saturday 10-11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Judy was a graduate of Pius XI High School and Marquette University School of Nursing. She was a longtime active member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish and School. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judy's name may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019