Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Thom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith M. Thom

Notice Condolences Flowers

Judith M. Thom Notice
Thom, Judith M. Born to Eternal Life on Monday, May 20, 2019. Age 71 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter Thom. Loving mom of Ryan (Jennifer) and Kevin (Geetika). Cherished grammie of Owen and Lila; Keshav. Judy is also survived by many dear cousins, family members and treasured friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Rosary service at 7 PM. Visitation also Saturday 10-11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Judy was a graduate of Pius XI High School and Marquette University School of Nursing. She was a longtime active member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish and School. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judy's name may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline