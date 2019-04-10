Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Manlick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Manlick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Manlick, Judith (Nee Aschenbrenner) Of St. Francis, was born to eternal life at the age of 78 on Marcj 30. Beloved wife of James for 55 years, loving mother to Christine (Joe) Ludorf, Steven (Sharon), Mike (Kim) and Alan (Michelle). Beloved grandma to 8 grandchildren and further survived by many other family and friends. Funeral Mass to take place on Apr. 12th at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CHURCH 4611 S. Kirkwood Ave., Cudahy at 11:30AM. Family to greet guests from 10 AM to 11:15 AM. Interment to take place in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery following Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, WI in Judith's name. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now