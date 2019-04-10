|
|
Manlick, Judith (Nee Aschenbrenner) Of St. Francis, was born to eternal life at the age of 78 on Marcj 30. Beloved wife of James for 55 years, loving mother to Christine (Joe) Ludorf, Steven (Sharon), Mike (Kim) and Alan (Michelle). Beloved grandma to 8 grandchildren and further survived by many other family and friends. Funeral Mass to take place on Apr. 12th at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CHURCH 4611 S. Kirkwood Ave., Cudahy at 11:30AM. Family to greet guests from 10 AM to 11:15 AM. Interment to take place in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery following Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, WI in Judith's name. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019