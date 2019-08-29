Services
Kaestner, Judith Mary (Nee Pallett) Judith Mary Pallett Kaestner, wife of the Reverend James Kaestner, passed away at Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI on August 26, 2019 at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving family. Judith was born in Waukesha, WI on August 19, 1935 to the Reverend Harry and Ruth Pallett. Please see full obituary and send condolences on the website at www.meredithfuneralhome.com Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home (262) 634-7888
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019
