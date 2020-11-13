Judith Mary Thompson (nee France)
Judy Thompson, age 82, passed away on Friday October 30, 2020 with her loving children by her side. Judy was born in Minneapolis, MN, raised in Chicago, IL and spent most of her adult life in Elm Grove, WI and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, William and Dorothy France, sister Nancy O'Bradovich, Charlie Thompson and beloved friend Jim Kaufman.
Judy's greatest joy was her family. She often marveled at how lucky she was to have such good people around her; we marveled at how fortunate we were to have her in our lives. Mom provided thoughtful insight and invaluable perspective to all those she would counsel. She was a loving mother, grandmother and dedicated friend. She was very social and vibrant, her home was always open to family, friends and neighbors. She had a quick wit and a great sense of humor which endeared her to many. Judy wintered in Puerto Vallarta Mexico for almost 30 years where she made many lifelong friends. She was extremely generous and for many years she gave to those who were in need and did so anonymously. Judy was beautiful inside and out.
Judy is survived by her children Scott (Ruth) Thompson and Leigh (Steve) Blatter, grandchildren Clay Thompson, Taylor Thompson (Alex Dogaru), Trevor Thompson, Maddie Meier, Lou Meier and Charlie Meier. She is also survived by her brother John (Penny) France, sister Bobbie Gipson (fiancé John Duncan) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be sent to the Salvation Army of Waukesha County, the Humane Society of Jefferson County or any charity of your choice
.
As our mom requested, a celebration of life will be held for a modest sized group in December.