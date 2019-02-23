|
Pezze, Judith P. Judith P. Pezze, 80, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Brule, Wisconsin surrounded by love. She was born on August 26, 1938 to Raymond and Gertrude (Skowronski) Jankowski in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Judy was a former resort/ restaurant owner with her husband in Iron River, WI. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing slot machines and singing karaoke. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, and attained a special joy from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by; her husband Ronald, her parents, a sister Barbara (Milton) Hagenson and a brother, Richard Jankowski. She is survived by five children, Rick (Sherry) Pezze, PeggySue (Scott) Janigo, Ronald G. (Rosanne) Pezze Jr, John (Barbara) Pezze, Gary (Rosalind) Pezze; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Regional Hospice Service for their attentiveness, kindness, and compassionate care of Judy. An open house "Celebration of Life" will be planned for the spring, date to be determined, at the Birch Grove Campground, whose owners Rick and KayLa loved Judy like family. In lieu of flowers, and if you choose, a donation in Judy's name can be made to Regional Hospice Services, 1913 Beaser Avenue, Ashland, WI 54806, a non-profit organization.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019