1/
Judith Poshepny
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Poshepny

Greenfield - (nee Hosier) Passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Racine, WI on Aug. 26, 1927 to the late Earl and Ruth Hosier. She is preceded in death by her sister Beth Johnson. Judith is survived by her children Lynne Jansky and Peter Poshepny, four grandchildren, cousins, a niece and nephew, and many other family and friends. Judith graduated from UW - Madison with a B.S. Ed. in 1949. She was a long time member of the PEO Sisterhood. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved