Judith Poshepny
Greenfield - (nee Hosier) Passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Racine, WI on Aug. 26, 1927 to the late Earl and Ruth Hosier. She is preceded in death by her sister Beth Johnson. Judith is survived by her children Lynne Jansky and Peter Poshepny, four grandchildren, cousins, a niece and nephew, and many other family and friends. Judith graduated from UW - Madison with a B.S. Ed. in 1949. She was a long time member of the PEO Sisterhood. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com