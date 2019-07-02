Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forest Home Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Sands
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith R. "Judy" Sands


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith R. "Judy" Sands Notice
Sands, Judith R. "Judy" (Nee Steger) Found peace June 29, 2019 surrounded by family at the age of 71. Beloved wife of David for 50 years. Loving mother of Jackie Sands, John (the late Trish) Sands, Michael (Sue) Sands, and Dawn (Mark) Bourgeois. Devoted grandmother of Amanda (Ryan), Kayla, Christopher (Dianna), Samantha (Tommy), Justin (Amber), Brittany (Adam), Lindsay, Konrad and Elise. Dear sister of Michael (Denise) Steger, Nancy (Dan) Jahn, Terri (Enrique) Steger, Ken (Tami) Steger, Roxanne (Wayne) Sytkowski, Jacky (Bruce) Lioliadis, Rick Krause, and the late Tim (Cindy) Krause. Also loved by 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Judy enjoyed playing cards, watching game shows, bingo, playing the chimes at the nursing home, Christmas and the Brewers. She will long be remembered for her sense of humor, her love for family and her resilience. Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Oklahoma Ave. Chapel, Friday, July 5, 11 AM - 1 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Forest Home Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the doctors, nurses and staff that provided care for Judy over the last several years.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
Download Now
jsonline