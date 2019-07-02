|
Sands, Judith R. "Judy" (Nee Steger) Found peace June 29, 2019 surrounded by family at the age of 71. Beloved wife of David for 50 years. Loving mother of Jackie Sands, John (the late Trish) Sands, Michael (Sue) Sands, and Dawn (Mark) Bourgeois. Devoted grandmother of Amanda (Ryan), Kayla, Christopher (Dianna), Samantha (Tommy), Justin (Amber), Brittany (Adam), Lindsay, Konrad and Elise. Dear sister of Michael (Denise) Steger, Nancy (Dan) Jahn, Terri (Enrique) Steger, Ken (Tami) Steger, Roxanne (Wayne) Sytkowski, Jacky (Bruce) Lioliadis, Rick Krause, and the late Tim (Cindy) Krause. Also loved by 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Judy enjoyed playing cards, watching game shows, bingo, playing the chimes at the nursing home, Christmas and the Brewers. She will long be remembered for her sense of humor, her love for family and her resilience. Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Oklahoma Ave. Chapel, Friday, July 5, 11 AM - 1 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Forest Home Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the doctors, nurses and staff that provided care for Judy over the last several years.
