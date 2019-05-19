|
Heun, Judith Rae (Nee Sensenbrenner) Born to Eternal Life on May 15, 2019, age 77. Cherished wife of Thomas for nearly 58 years. Loving mother of Ann (Brett) Carlin, Jeff (Courtney Watkins), Bob (Jayne), Tim, Rich (Kim) and Mike (Betsy). Proud grandmother of Brittany (Kevin) Thompson, Evan (Nicole) Carlin, Ashley (Joey) Ebert, Dylan (Allie), Lily, Austin, Hayden, Amber, Sarah, Madison, Mackenzie, Hannah, Katie and Drew. Judy was looking forward to the birth of her first great-grandchild in August. Survived by her brother, Michael Sensenbrenner and Aunt, Mary Holiday. Further loved by many other relatives and friends. In addition to her devotion to her family, Judy was employed as the secretary at Roosevelt Elementary School for 16 years. She encouraged teachers, comforted sick and hurt children and befriended many parents. Judy was happiest with her family and in her garden. T he family extends their gratitude to Froedtert Hospital and Horizon Hospice. Gathering at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa on Tuesday May 21, 2019, 4-6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to St. Vincent De Paul or the Education Foundation of Wauwatosa.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019