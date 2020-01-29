Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Milwaukee - On January 24, 2020, Judith Rae Sampson (nee Panter), daughter of Irene and Lloyd, loving wife of Henry A Sampson, mother and grandmother was called home by her savior at the age of 80. She is survived by her three sons, Henry (Sangky), David (Terry) and Kurt (Kris). Beloved grandmother of Kaitlyn, Emma, Gabriel, Sara (Ian), Samantha (Michael), and Charlie Ann (Jon). Great-grandmother to Charlie and Jon's children, Natalie, Hannah and Jackson.

Judy's outgoing personality brightened the lives of others. She lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting and playing cards with friends as well as spending time with her extended family. Her commitment to and loving support of her family and friends will be missed but not forgotten.

Private services will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. All are welcome to attend a remembrance luncheon held at Alexian Village (9301 N 76th St., Milwaukee, WI) in the Gathering Place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
