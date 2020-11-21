Judith (Judy) Rose Beatovic



Judith (Judy) Rose Beatovic, passed away peacefully November 19, 2020, after a multi-year battle with frontotemporal dementia. Judy was 75. Born July 22, 1945, Judy was the "middle child"—10 months younger than her older sister, Pat, and 8 minutes older than her twin sister, Mary. Growing up, Judy loved watching her dad, and was often found at his side. In her childhood home, Judy was taught the importance of family, and she carried so many of these lessons on as she raised her own children—Be compassionate. Remember: this too shall pass. Be grateful, not grumpy. Love your family. Always fight for the underdog.



A true Cancer at heart, Judy was loyal, intuitive and caring. As a homebody with an infectious laugh, Judy loved her caramel nips and Bud Light, and enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by her family and working outside in her yard.



And while our hearts are heavy, we find peace knowing that Judy is now reunited with those that have gone before her.



Judy is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Milton (Mick) Beatovic, children—Brian (Andrea) Beatovic, Bridget (Todd) Sadowski, grandchildren—Alex and Maddie, twin sister—Mary, and older sister—Pat (Dave), sister-in-law, Sandy, nieces—Cindie, Tracy and Amy.



The family would like to give a special note of thanks to Liz at St. Croix Hospice and all of the staff at Lake Country Landing in Oconomowoc.



There will be a small, private family service for Judy and a celebration of her life later next year.



In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St. Croix Hospice (Attn: Sarah Hoist, 13255 W. Bluemound Road #103, Brookfield, WI 53005).



"When someone is in your heart, they're never truly gone. They can come back to you, even at unlikely times."



Mitch Albom, For One More Day









