Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Wauwatosa, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Wauwatosa, WI
Judith Rose Brockhoff


1938 - 2019
Judith Rose Brockhoff Notice
Judith Rose Brockhoff

Milwaukee - Rose, 81, left our earthly world peacefully on Saturday, August 31. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 4, 1938 to Julius and Valeta (nee Katter) Brockhoff. Rose loved life, music and animals. Many of her friends knew her as the music director at church.

Rose was pre-deceased by her parents, brother Julius "Mickey", brother Jan and sister Johanna. She is survived by her sister-in-law Betty (Jan), niece Patricia (Jan & Betty's daughter) and niece Estelle and nephew Jason (Johanna's children).

Special thanks to the staff at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus and Hometown Hospice who helped make her comfortable in her final days.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 9:30 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Wauwatosa. Mass to follow at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
