1/
Judith Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Sullivan

Whitefish Bay - Judith Ann Sullivan (nee Waechter) age 74 of Whitefish Bay, WI, after a long illness passed away August 15, 2020 while in assisted living in Glendale, WI. Born May 4, 1946 in Milwaukee, she married James April 11, 1988. A graduate registered nurse, she worked in the Emergency Department at St Mary's Hospital for many years, showing her compassion for those in need and suffering. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Betty Waechter, she is survived by her husband James, daughter Ann, stepsons Joseph, Christopher, Matthew, grandchildren Lucy and Quinn Corcoran, brothers Henry (Jo), Brian (Lori), Robert (Shelly) Waechter, sisters Pat Ohme (Dick) and Susan Keller (Terry) and numerous nieces and nephews. Gathering at Schmidt Funeral Home, 629 Cedar St. in West Bend on Wednesday, August 26 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Services at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. with a meal to follow. Family burial service at Frieden's Cemetery, Jackson, WI leaving the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Humane Society as Judy was a long time member and loved her pugs Damien, Debil, Daisy and Ella. On-line guestbook available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Memorial Gathering
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved