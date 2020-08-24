Judith Sullivan
Whitefish Bay - Judith Ann Sullivan (nee Waechter) age 74 of Whitefish Bay, WI, after a long illness passed away August 15, 2020 while in assisted living in Glendale, WI. Born May 4, 1946 in Milwaukee, she married James April 11, 1988. A graduate registered nurse, she worked in the Emergency Department at St Mary's Hospital for many years, showing her compassion for those in need and suffering. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Betty Waechter, she is survived by her husband James, daughter Ann, stepsons Joseph, Christopher, Matthew, grandchildren Lucy and Quinn Corcoran, brothers Henry (Jo), Brian (Lori), Robert (Shelly) Waechter, sisters Pat Ohme (Dick) and Susan Keller (Terry) and numerous nieces and nephews. Gathering at Schmidt Funeral Home, 629 Cedar St. in West Bend on Wednesday, August 26 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Services at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. with a meal to follow. Family burial service at Frieden's Cemetery, Jackson, WI leaving the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Humane Society as Judy was a long time member and loved her pugs Damien, Debil, Daisy and Ella. On-line guestbook available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
