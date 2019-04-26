|
Jarvey, Judith "Judy" T. (Nee Beringer) Of Germantown; Born September 12, 1947 and entered into eternal life April 23, 2019 at the age of 71. Preceded in death by her two husbands, Clarence "Shorty" Bertsche and David Jarvey. Also preceding her in death, are her parents George and Alvina Beringer. Survived by her son, Daniel (Cindy) Bertsche and her loving son and caregiver Randal Bertsche. Also survived by her two grandchildren, Tiffany (Patrick) Arndt and Daniel Bertsche Jr., her three great grandsons Caden, Corbin and Colton Arndt, her two brothers, Bernard (Audrey) and James Beringer and three sisters, Janet Koeller, Karen Miner, and Lois (Mike) Jarvey. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at ST. BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, W204N11924 Goldendale Rd., Germantown, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Intement St. Boniface Cemetery. No flowers please. Memorials may be given to St. Boniface Church or the . To receive this obit/directions text 1843906 to 414-305-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019