(Nee Kowalski) Peacefully entered God's loving arms on December 18, 2019, age 69. Preceded in death by her husband Tony Yanko. Loving and proud mom of Jason (Kate) Strebig. Devoted and caring grandma of Abigail, Jake, Josh and Owen. Dear sister of Max (Carol), Patsy, Carol (Armine), Larry (Carol), Kathy (Earl), Thomas, Joanne (Jeff). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Judy was preceded in death by parents, John and Gertrude and by siblings Geraldine, Charles, Robert, Mary Ellen and Johnny. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 4:00PM-6:00PM. Memorial Service Celebrated at 6:00PM. A special thank you to the Neuro ICU team at Froedtert Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Elmbrook Humane Society or Wolfgang Rescue are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
