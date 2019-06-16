|
La Marre, Judithann "Ann" Found peace on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 70 years. Survived by dear friend Christina Del Valle, and her family; sister Jane La Marre- Waldron, numerous colleagues and students at MPS. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Loretta LaMarre. Ann taught English and History at MPS for over 30 years. She was a graduate of Marshall High School in 1967, received her Bachelors from Mount Mary College, and went on to earn two Master's Degrees in Library Science and Education at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 2:00 PM until time of Service at 4:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MPS Foundation appreciated. "Judy Ann gladly did she teach" To receive this obit/directions text 1849435 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019