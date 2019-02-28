|
Lemminger, Judy A. (Nee Haller) Entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Carl Lemminger for 39 years. Loving mother of Sherry (the late Michael) Tabbert and Mark (Stacey) Lupo. Cherished grandmother of Matt, Kristie and Marissa. Dear sister-in-law of Carol Perleberg and Jean (Don) Draves. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many good and dear friends. Preceded in death by her brother Robert Haller. Visitation Sunday, March 3 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 12:30Pm to 2:45PM, concluding with a Prayer Vigil Service at 3:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 4 at 10:30 AM at THREE HOLY WOMEN PARISH-HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee. Private family burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Three Holy Women Parish Legacy Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019