Judy A. Wied (nee Behnke)
Age 72. At peace September 19, 2019. Loving wife of James for 49 years. Beloved mother of Scott (Lisa), Peter, and Shari (Erik) Molstad. Proud grandma of Perry and Regan Wied. Beloved daughter of Beatrice Behnke. Dear sister of Dennis (Tassy), Gary (Linda), Linda (Jim) Gigl, Gail (Bob) Gutmann, Randy (Deanne), and David (Annette).
Further survived by many loving family and friends. Devoted to all children, Judy served on the Whitnall School Board and other educational organizations. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Sunday, September 29th from 2 to 3:30 PM. Service 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Additional information on the funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019