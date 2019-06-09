Resources
Judy Anne (Dobson) Rejniak

Judy Anne (Dobson) Rejniak 4/12/58 - 6/8/09 Hey Jude - I can't believe it's been 10 years. Not a day goes by that you're not in my thoughts. I know I never will see you again, but no one can take away all the special memories that you have left me. Also, the memories to your family and friends, especially the countless places you worked. Last place being Cocktails & Dreams, plus the customers you entertained with your humor and wit, all of which was inspired by your father Ernie, one of the best mentors in the universe. I will close now, rest little girl. All my love, Judy. ~ Your guy always ~ Stevie John
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
