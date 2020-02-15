Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Oklahoma Chapel
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Oklahoma Chapel
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Zahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Bell Zahn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Bell Zahn Notice
Judy Bell Zahn

Milwaukee - Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on February 14, 2020 at age 73. Lovingly survived by her children Jason (the late Nellida), Andrew (Crystal and Christy) and the late Gregory Zahn. Cherished grandma of Kyle, Kelly, Kayla, Jessica and Greggy. Dear sister of Gene and Frank Sheldon. She is further survived by her best friend Joe Colgate, many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Oklahoma Chapel on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11 AM until time of family eulogies at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
Download Now
jsonline