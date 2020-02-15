|
Judy Bell Zahn
Milwaukee - Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on February 14, 2020 at age 73. Lovingly survived by her children Jason (the late Nellida), Andrew (Crystal and Christy) and the late Gregory Zahn. Cherished grandma of Kyle, Kelly, Kayla, Jessica and Greggy. Dear sister of Gene and Frank Sheldon. She is further survived by her best friend Joe Colgate, many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Oklahoma Chapel on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11 AM until time of family eulogies at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020