Judy Cavill (McGovern)
Judy Cavill (McGovern). Born July 1, 1939 in Escanaba, Michigan. Returned to Jesus's loving arms, September 8th, 2019 in Arvada, Colorado surrounded by loving family and friends. Judy is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 59 years, Gary; sons, Michael (Sandy) and Greg (Robin); grandchildren, Greyson, Casey, (Nathan), Chase and Kendra; and great granddaughter, Harper. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Francis; mother, Mildred; brother, James; and sister, JoAnn.
Judy was devoted to her family, they were everything to her. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. Judy loved her flower garden, that was happiness for her. Judy loved the mountains of Colorado where she lived and the beaches of Destin, Florida where she spent her Winters.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 16, 2019, 11am at Immaculate Conception Parish, 715 Cabrini Drive, Lafayette, CO.
Memorials may be made in Judy's honor to : www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
We as a family have taken this as Judy's legacy. To make the world a better place for having been here. We ask that her family and friends join us in this endeavor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019