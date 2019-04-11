Resources
Gonzalez, Judy Born to Eternal Life April 9, 2019, age 64 years. Beloved wife of Tony Gonzalez. Cherished mother of Rachel (John Fritsche) Gonzalez , Jason (Jamie) Gonzalez , and Adam (Ariela) Gonzalez. Proud grandmother of Isabel, Mateo, and Celia Fritsche, Alejandrina Gonzalez, and grandpuppy Dice. Loving daughter of Felix and Ophelia Damian. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. Visitation at Old Saint Mary Church, 844 N. Broadway on Sat. April 13, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 2:00 PM. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019
