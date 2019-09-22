Services
Judy L. (Ralston) Wucherer


1939 - 2019
Menomonee Falls - Judy L. (Ralston) Wucherer, age 80, passed away at CareAge of Brookfield on Friday, September 13, 2019. Judy was born on June 13, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI. Married Otto Wucherer on May 6, 1961 in West Allis, WI.

Judy was an antique and collectible dealer and a member of the Wisconsin Poet's Society. Judy is survived by her sons, Vincent of Portland, OR. And Gregory of Brookfield; daughter-in-law, Amy of Brookfield; grandchildren, Eliott, Peyton. Miranda, Abby and Mckenna; wonderful lifelong friends, Judy Haslam, Gloria Rasner, Diane Vandre and Chet and Vera Gardeski; other relatives and friends. Preceding Judy are her parents, husband Otto in 1978, her son Daniel and daughter-in-law Wendy. Family graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 23, at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Milwaukee, WI. Thelen Funeral Services is assisting the family. www.thelenfh.com. 262-392-4251



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
