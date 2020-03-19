|
Judy M. Bergquist
Greendale - Age 81, Born to Eternal Life on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Born in Kenosha, WI to Julius & Ada Dase. Judy attended Bradford HS, KTI and was Miss Kenosha.
We are heartbroken as we said goodbye to our Mom and beloved Grandma.
We have been so lucky to have her in our lives.
Loving mother to Cindy (Mark) DeRosso, Lori, Karl & Christopher. Caring grandmother of Jason(Joanna), Blake, Sara, Hannah, Tyler, David, Natalie, Brady & Maddy. Dear sister of Darlene Russo and brothers Herb & Bill Dase of Kenosha.
She loved people and had widespread friends everywhere she went. She has frequently been called the "firecracker" because of her high-energy & involvement. She enjoyed fitness, reading, Key West family vacations and traveling the world.
Mom did not want a funeral so we plan on honoring her by having a celebration of her beautiful life this Summer.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020