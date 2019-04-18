|
Przybyl, Judy (Nee Schroeder) passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 16, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Phil for 52 years. Loving mom of Steve (Teresa) and Scott. Proud Busia of Grace and Erin. Daughter of the late Ernest and Alyce Schroeder. Dearest sister of Tom (Patti) Schroeder, Sandy (Bob) Stelmaszewski, Kathy (the late Erik) Corriveau, the late Robert Schroeder and the late Barbara Loser. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Judy was an avid Brewers fan, loved to travel and loved family time especially at holidays. Visitation on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, Greenfield from 2pm until the time of Funeral Service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Judy's favorite charity in honor of her mother, Alyce.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019