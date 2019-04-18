Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Przybyl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Przybyl

Notice Condolences Flowers

Judy Przybyl Notice
Przybyl, Judy (Nee Schroeder) passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 16, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Phil for 52 years. Loving mom of Steve (Teresa) and Scott. Proud Busia of Grace and Erin. Daughter of the late Ernest and Alyce Schroeder. Dearest sister of Tom (Patti) Schroeder, Sandy (Bob) Stelmaszewski, Kathy (the late Erik) Corriveau, the late Robert Schroeder and the late Barbara Loser. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Judy was an avid Brewers fan, loved to travel and loved family time especially at holidays. Visitation on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, Greenfield from 2pm until the time of Funeral Service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Judy's favorite charity in honor of her mother, Alyce.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now