Julia "Julie" EgnerEntered Eternal Life on September 16, 2020, at the age of 59. Loving sister of Jenny Bartoloni and Phil (Paloma) Egner. Cherished aunt of Laura (Julien), Alex (Stephanie), Lilly, Mercedes, Phil, Jack (Claire), and Loulou. Great aunt of Marin, Felix, Julius and Sophia. Further survived by sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, many cousins and countless friends.Julie will be remembered for her fabulous sense of humor and infectious laugh, her love of all animals (but especially her cats), of music and film, of which she was an exceptional connoisseur. In her work as an oncology nurse, she was tremendously respected and appreciated by her colleagues and, perhaps most of all, by her patients.A memorial will be held on Sunday, September 27, at 1:00 PM, at Shully's, 146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville, WI 53092, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208, would surely warm Julie's heart as she gazes down from her new perch in the sky.