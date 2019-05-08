Services
Julia Gutschow Notice
Gutschow, Julia Julia passed away peacefully on May 5th, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Curtis Gutschow. Loving mother of Gerald(Rebecca) Miksch, Michelle (AJ) Varelas, Joshua(Samantha) Gutschow and proud grandmother of of Eliana Miksch. One of Julia's favorite joys was spending time with her family and those that she loved. "She was just so young". A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME on Thursday May 9th from 9-11 AM with service to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
