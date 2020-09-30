1/
Julia Hawley
Julia Hawley

(nee Tranum) Went home to God on September 20, 2020 at the age 95 years. She is preceded in death by Monroe, her husband of 71 years. She is survived by her children Wayne (Gayle) Hawley, Dale (Vicki) Hawley, Glynda (John) Giemza, and Glenn (Leanna) Hawley, her 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Julia Mae Tranum was born in Mississippi in 1925. She attended Harding University, where she met Monroe Hawley. They moved to Milwaukee in 1951 when Monroe began work with the 35th and Cherry Church of Christ and later with the Southside Church of Christ. Julia devoted herself to being a wonderful mother, tirelessly giving of herself in any way for the good of her children and their families.

For more than 50 years she taught the Bible at the Southside Church to 5th and 6th graders as well as to the women in the church. For most of those years she also counseled teens at the Wisconsin Christian Youth Camp (WCYC). To her family, friends, and neighbors, Julia was the embodiment of godliness. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made out to WCYC (6835 W. Kathleen Ct., #4, Franklin, WI 53132) are appreciated.

Visitation Tuesday, September 29 at the SOUTHSIDE CHURCH (1933 W. Grange Ave., Milwaukee) from 3:00 to 6:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Private Entombment Arlington Park Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
SOUTHSIDE CHURCH
SEP
30
Funeral service
06:00 PM
SOUTHSIDE CHURCH
September 29, 2020
The Mack and Chris Harnden Family extend our deepest sympathies to the Hawley family. Julia was a great lady, leaving such a strong Christ-centered legacy for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and even those yet to be born - Psalms 78. We are thinking of you on Tuesday, September 29 and sad that we could not be there with you.
Mack Chris, Ty, Rebecca, Maddy, Kelley, Jeff, Tristan and Brooke
Mack and Chris Harnden
Family
September 26, 2020
Julia was a wonderful, and God fearing women. I loved her so much and will miss talking to her. Love to all the family left behind.
Elaine Fox Hutchison
Friend
