Julia Hawley(nee Tranum) Went home to God on September 20, 2020 at the age 95 years. She is preceded in death by Monroe, her husband of 71 years. She is survived by her children Wayne (Gayle) Hawley, Dale (Vicki) Hawley, Glynda (John) Giemza, and Glenn (Leanna) Hawley, her 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.Julia Mae Tranum was born in Mississippi in 1925. She attended Harding University, where she met Monroe Hawley. They moved to Milwaukee in 1951 when Monroe began work with the 35th and Cherry Church of Christ and later with the Southside Church of Christ. Julia devoted herself to being a wonderful mother, tirelessly giving of herself in any way for the good of her children and their families.For more than 50 years she taught the Bible at the Southside Church to 5th and 6th graders as well as to the women in the church. For most of those years she also counseled teens at the Wisconsin Christian Youth Camp (WCYC). To her family, friends, and neighbors, Julia was the embodiment of godliness. She will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made out to WCYC (6835 W. Kathleen Ct., #4, Franklin, WI 53132) are appreciated.Visitation Tuesday, September 29 at the SOUTHSIDE CHURCH (1933 W. Grange Ave., Milwaukee) from 3:00 to 6:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Private Entombment Arlington Park Cemetery.