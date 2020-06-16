Julia Jackson
Age 61 yrs. June 11, 2020. Beloved mother of Cherice Jackson and Raymone Jackson. Loving grandmother of Jayden Jackson-Euwing. Also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will be holding a private ceremony at a later date. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.