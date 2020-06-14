Julia K. DeWitt(nee Mrotek) Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving wife to the late James W. DeWitt. Dear mother to Jim T. DeWitt, Bob (Betty) DeWitt, Dave DeWitt and Chris (Dana) DeWitt. Beloved grandmother to Connie, Brian, Jason, Matt, Ryan, Dan, Andrew, Aaron. Also survived by her great-grandchildren, sister Irene Brusewitz and brother Stanley Mrotek. Preceded in death by her five brothers and sisters. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside service on Saturday, June 27 at 11 AM at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery (3800 E College Ave, Cudahy). Julia retired from her many years working in the cafeteria at Bay View High School.