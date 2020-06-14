Julia K. DeWitt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia K. DeWitt

(nee Mrotek) Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving wife to the late James W. DeWitt. Dear mother to Jim T. DeWitt, Bob (Betty) DeWitt, Dave DeWitt and Chris (Dana) DeWitt. Beloved grandmother to Connie, Brian, Jason, Matt, Ryan, Dan, Andrew, Aaron. Also survived by her great-grandchildren, sister Irene Brusewitz and brother Stanley Mrotek. Preceded in death by her five brothers and sisters. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside service on Saturday, June 27 at 11 AM at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery (3800 E College Ave, Cudahy). Julia retired from her many years working in the cafeteria at Bay View High School.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved