Julia Maria Mroczkowski
New Berlin - Born August 19, 1999 in Guatemala City. Passed away on April 15, 2020. Beloved daughter of James and Janet (nee Raml). Dear sister of Eddie. Loving granddaughter of Arlene and the late Clemens Mroczkowski and the late Virginia and the late Werner Raml. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Julie attended Pius XI High School and was a graduate of the Milwaukee High School of the Arts in 2017. She was a talented dancer and artist with a beautiful heart. Julia gave the gift of life through organ donation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hunger Task Force or Julia's family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020