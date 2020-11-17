Julia Maria Mroczkowski
Born August 19, 1999 in Guatemala City. Passed away on April 15, 2020. Beloved daughter of James and Janet (nee Raml). Dear sister of Eddie. Loving granddaughter of the late Clemens and Arlene Mroczkowski and the late Werner and Virginia Raml. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitationwill be held at St. Martin of Tours Parish (7963 S. 116th St., Franklin) on Saturday November 28 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
Julia attended Pius XI High School and was a graduate of the Milwaukee High School of the Arts in 2017. She was a talented dancer and artist with a beautiful heart. Julia gave the gift of life through organ donation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friendship Bridge. Friendship Bridge is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for Guatemalan women. https://www.friendshipbridge.org/