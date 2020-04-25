|
Julia Marie Schleif (Bundy)
Born to Eternal life on Friday, April 17th, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dear Mother, preceded in death by her children Karin (Mark) and Geoffrey (Margaret) Woodward. Survived by her son Peter (Debbie) Woodward and her stepchildren Robert, John, David (Jeanne), and Mary Jo Schleif. Julie was "Gramia" to many Grand and Great Grandchildren.
Julie graduated from Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the University of Cincinnati. She then earned a Masters Degree in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.
Julie was a lover of books and reading from early childhood. She lived in Wauwatosa and thoroughly enjoyed her career as a medical librarian in Milwaukee at Deaconess hospital. Julie retired to Lakeland, FL in 1990. Julie loved to travel with Richard to destinations inspired by her reading.
A memorial service will be held when family and friends are able to join together to celebrate Julie's life.
