Julian John (JJ) Ellefson
August 30, 1944 - November 11, 2019
Julian (Butch) was welcomed home peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on November 11, 2019. Julian fought a strong and courageous battle with cancer and can now be at peace enjoying Italian food, fishing, golfing, and playing Washington Island Wahoo.
Julian married Karen Zbikowski on November 2, 1968 and celebrated 51 years together in love. Julian was a proud father to Kirsten (Ellefson) and Jody Foyles of Southern Pines, NC and Lindsay (Ellefson) and Joe Haas of Sussex, WI and six beloved grandchildren: Keegan, Kayden, and Lauren Foyles, and JJ, Gabrielle, and Eleanore Haas. He was also survived by his brother, Mark F. Ellefson (Caprice) of Boscobel, WI and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Julian was preceded in death by his father, Julian M. Ellefson, his mother, Jenny (Pagliaroni) Ellefson, sister, Sandy (Ellefson) Freehoff, and his half-sister, Norma Krok.
Julian was an avid golfer and member of the Nagawaukee Men's Golf Club and enjoyed frequent trips to play in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He was a 1967 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison and remained a devoted Badger fan, never missing a game. Julian loved his family and enjoyed sharing many life skills with his children and grandchildren, including how to play Washington Island Wahoo "the right way", how to properly apply band-aids, and how to maintain safety standards in any and every situation.
The Ellefson Family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Froedtert's TICU who were so kind and caring throughout Julian's journey. As an organ recipient, the family would like to acknowledge the precious gift of life and encourage others to consider organ donation. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to support the Organ Transplant Program can be made to the Medical College of Wisconsin, Attn: Office of Development, 8701 Watertown Plank Road, PO Box 26509, Milwaukee, WI 53226. Memorial gifts may also be made online at www.mcw.edu/giving.
A celebration of Julian's life will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH 313 CIRCLE DR HARTLAND, WI 53029 with a visitation from 3pm to 5pm, mass at 5pm and a reception following mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019