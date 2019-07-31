|
Rogness, Julian "Red" R. Formerly of Waukesha died July 26, 2019 at age 90. He was born in Jackson County, WI on May 15, 1929 the son of Ludwig and Amanda (nee Gunderson) Rogness. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Julian worked for many years as a truck driver. He was a well-known man throughout town. He will be sadly missed by his children, Ray (the late Eleanor) Rogness, Doug (Sharon) Rogness, Jean Lisney, Cheryl (Rudy) Nigl and Pamela (Mike) Harris, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his 8 siblings and his parents. Visitation Sat., Aug. 3, 2019 from 12 PM until the 2 PM funeral service at the FUNERAL HOME. Private interment with full military honors at North Beaver Creek Cemetery in Black River Falls at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019