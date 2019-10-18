|
|
Julie A. Podany-Samolyk
Milwaukee - Passed away October 16, 2019 at the age of 67 years. Beloved wife of Joseph Samolyk. Loving mother of the late Jordan Bellin and Sheridan (Tom) Gillis. Dear grandmother of Cheyenne Gillis. Sister of Mary (Jeff) Kleba and Rebecca Stoltz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 5:30 pm until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019