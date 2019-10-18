Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Julie A. Podany-Samolyk

Julie A. Podany-Samolyk Notice
Julie A. Podany-Samolyk

Milwaukee - Passed away October 16, 2019 at the age of 67 years. Beloved wife of Joseph Samolyk. Loving mother of the late Jordan Bellin and Sheridan (Tom) Gillis. Dear grandmother of Cheyenne Gillis. Sister of Mary (Jeff) Kleba and Rebecca Stoltz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 5:30 pm until time of services.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
