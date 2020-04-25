Resources
Green Bay - Age 61 of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on April 16th with her daughter Sara Moran holding her hand. Julie devoted her life profession to mental health. She enjoyed her last years on her houseboat on Lake Mead in Nevada where the fish tickled her toes. Julie's friends and family fondly remember and cherish her infectious laugh, bright smile, and joyful sense of humor. Julie is unforgettable and will remain in our hearts forever. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.



