|
|
Julie Anne Gillin (nee Schmitz)
Julie Anne Gillin (nee Schmitz) entered eternal life on November 19, 2019 at the age of 68. She passed away peacefully with her daughters Stacy and Jennifer and her grandson Tyler by her side. She is preceeded in death by her parents George and Ruth (nee Grall) Schmitz and her brother Donald Schmitz. She is survived by her three daughters, two grandchildren and her brother Richard Schmitz. Julie was born on June 28, 1951 in Shorewood, WI. A graduate of St. Robert School, Shorewood Highschool and Marquette University. She began her nursing career in public health and went on to work in the burn unit at St. Joseph's. She found her professional calling in labor and delivery at Columbia St. Mary's and even delivered her beloved grandson Tyler in June 1995. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Columbia St. Mary's for the excellent care that they provided to her and Father Enrique and Donna Shriner at St. Robert Parish for their support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019