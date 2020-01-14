Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
1957 - 2020
West Bend - Julie A. Bennett (nee Radloff), passed away December 9, 2019 at the age of 62 years. She was born on October 17, 1957 in Milwaukee to James and Clara (nee Parker) Radloff. She graduated from James Madison High School Class of "75". Julie served and retired from the US Army Reserves 84th Division. She loved horses, horseback riding, antiquing, photography, painting, dogs, cats, dragons, all animals, gardening and sewing.

Julie is survived by her son Erik, brother Mike (Barb) Radloff, 2 nieces Lisa (Tobias) Denisen and Kristin (Kyle) Broski, nephew Josh Radloff, great-niece Sarah Denisen and great-nephew Able Broski, other relatives and friends.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents and sister Donna Radloff-Lincoln.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday January 19th from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend). Full Military Honors will follow at 3:00pm.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
