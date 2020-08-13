Julie Denise Eckert (Nee Bergerson)Milwaukee -Called home to the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 43 years.Beloved daughter of the late Dennis Bergerson and Susan (the late Paul) Sorenson. Dear sister of John (Sara) and Steven (Sol) Bergerson. Best friend and former wife of Michael Eckert Jr. Aunt of Matthew. Niece of Arthur and Sharon Croft and Michael and Mary Bartz. Also survived by her loving cats Madeline, Emma, Oliver, Julius, Mitchell and Lucy, other relatives and friends.Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 11AM until the time of service at NOON at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (Oak Creek Chapel). Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, WI.Julie was an employee of R&L Carrier.