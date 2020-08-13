1/1
Julie Denise (Bergerson) Eckert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Denise Eckert (Nee Bergerson)

Milwaukee -

Called home to the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 43 years.

Beloved daughter of the late Dennis Bergerson and Susan (the late Paul) Sorenson. Dear sister of John (Sara) and Steven (Sol) Bergerson. Best friend and former wife of Michael Eckert Jr. Aunt of Matthew. Niece of Arthur and Sharon Croft and Michael and Mary Bartz. Also survived by her loving cats Madeline, Emma, Oliver, Julius, Mitchell and Lucy, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 11AM until the time of service at NOON at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (Oak Creek Chapel). Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, WI.

Julie was an employee of R&L Carrier.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Service
12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved