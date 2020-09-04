Julie FlemingSouth Milwaukee - Julie A. Fleming passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30th, age 55, with her family by her side. Julie was born on August 24, 1965, to Gerald and Marian Ratajski. She was born, raised, and lived the majority of her life in South Milwaukee, WI. She attended South Milwaukee High School and continued on to earn her accounting degree from UW-Whitewater. Until her last day, Julie always did everything with the thought of her daughters in mind and they were her reason to keep fighting her battle against alcohol addiction until the very last day.Julie is survived by her mother Marian (Hojnacki) Ratajski; her children, Lauren and Pamela Fleming; and her siblings, Tom Ratajski, Jim Ratajski, Susan (Ratajski) Mckeon; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her "grand-dog" children. She is predeceased by her father, Gerald Ratajski. Further loved by many other relatives and friends.Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home, 1314 Manitoba Avenue, South Milwaukee on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1-3 PM. Memorial Service 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Milwaukee Humane Society, 4500 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208. Be sure to include your donation is in memory of Julie Fleming.Julie loved being a stay at home mother for her daughters and four-legged children as well, spending time on the beach in Florida, volunteering her time to the Wisconsin Humane Society, and scrapbooking with her friends.A special "thank you" to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care in Wauwatosa for all their care and compassion. Your staff are angels on earth."Welcome to wherever you are" JBJ