Julie Irene Busch
Greenfield - Peacefully passed into Spirit on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at age 56, where she joined her father Harvey, brother Tom and infant sister Barbara. Born on June 25th, 1963 in Milwaukee, to Geraldine (Statza) and Harvey Busch Jr. Survived by siblings: David (MaryJo), Linda (Greg) Bolinski, Michael (Florence), Maryann (John) Penkal, James, Joseph (Silvia), Karen (special friend Leonard Schamber), Brian (Jill). Further survived by nieces and nephews: Timothy (Katherine) Green, Michelle (John) Kreuser, Kevin Busch, Ryan Penkal, Natalie and Paul Busch. Also, survived by great nieces and nephews: Preston and Aiden Busch and mother Jessica Richter, Julia, Jackson, and Madalyn Kreuser.
Visitation will take place at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Greenridge Chapel on Friday, March 13th from 4-7 PM. A Vigil service will take place at 6 PM. Additional visitation will take place on Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale, WI) from 9:00-10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated in Julie's name to Kylee's Dancing Angels - please give to the family. In honor of Julie's request please wear bright colors as we celebrate her life. The family would like to thank Dr. John A. Charlson MD and staff for the compassionate care they provided to Julie. "Maybe God took my voice so I would listen to him in the silence."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020