Julie M. EggertHartford - (formerly Wankowski), age 52, found peace on Mon., July 27, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1968 in Milwaukee to parents Richard and Phyllis (Kuhn) Eggert. Julie graduated from Brookfield East High School in 1986. She received her Bachelor's Degree from UW-Milwaukee. Early in her career she worked at Brady Corp, then moving to Las Vegas working for Southern Wine & Spirits and currently working at Piggly Wiggly in Slinger.Julie is survived by her parents; brother, Rick (Laura) Eggert; nephew, Nathan (Jennie) Eggert; niece, Katrine (Benjamin) Torsrud; great-nephew, Finn; great-niece, Ruby; also survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.Public visitation at Shimon Funeral Home, on Monday, Aug. 3, from 11AM - 1PM. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Kilian Catholic Church with private committal at the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Washington County Humane Society.