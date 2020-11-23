Julie S. Peltin
Mequon - (Nee Stern) Passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2020. Born and raised in Yonkers, New York, she was a daughter of the late Louis and the late Frances (nee Eisnitz) Stern and the sister of the late Joanne (Robert) Skemer. Julie spent her entire adult life in Milw., WI. She was an energetic and accomplished educator, specializing in remedial reading. While raising three children, Julie taught full-time and earned a Master's degree. Julie was devoted to Sherwin, her husband of 67 years, as well as her three children, the late Laurie Peltin Merar, Steve (Nena) Peltin of Seattle, WA, and Bill (Saree) Peltin of Long Grove, IL. She also lovingly doted on her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Julie regularly opened her home to many dear friends and relatives. She and Sherwin relished traveling the globe together and cheering on the University of WI Badgers.
The family will be holding a memorial service via Zoom on Weds. Nov. 25 at 2:00 p.m. CST. To receive a password-protected Zoom link, please email: juliepeltinmemorial@gmail.com
. Donations in Julie's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
through the following link: http://act.alz.org/goto/JuliePeltin